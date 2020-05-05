Biden to be endorsed by LGBTQ group on notable anniversary

FILE–In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. On May 6, 2012, Vice President Joe Biden declared on “Meet the Press” that he supported the legalization of same-sex marriage – getting out ahead of his boss, Barack Obama, on one of the most volatile political issues of the day. The largest national LGBTQ-rights organization, the Human Rights Campaign, will be formally endorsing Biden for president on Wednesday, the eighth anniversary of that event. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — On May 6, 2012, Vice President Joe Biden declared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he supported the legalization of same-sex marriage – getting out ahead of his boss, Barack Obama, on one of the most volatile political issues of the day.

The largest national LGBTQ rights organization, the Human Rights Campaign, told The Associated Press that it will be formally endorsing Biden for president on Wednesday, the eighth anniversary of that event.

The endorsement itself is no surprise, given the antipathy that most LGBTQ activists have toward Biden’s rival, President Donald Trump. But the timing is a way of highlighting Biden’s bona fides among activists who gratefully remember his 2012 role.

Obama had taken office in 2009 as a self-described fierce advocate for gay rights, yet for much of his first term, he drew flak from activists who viewed him as too cautious and politically expedient. They were frustrated he wouldn’t endorse same-sex marriage — Obama cagily said he was “evolving” on the issue.

That changed swiftly after Biden told “Meet the Press” that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage. Three days later, in a White House interview with ABC News, Obama followed suit.

Biden, a Democrat, subsequently has entrenched himself as a stalwart ally of the LGBTQ rights movement, including periodic appearances at Human Rights Campaign fundraising dinners.

“Joe Biden is the leader we need in this moment — he will be a president who puts what is morally right ahead of what is politically expedient,” said the campaign’s president, Alphonso David. He is scheduled to participate in a livestreamed conversation with Biden on Wednesday evening.

Since Trump succeeded Obama in 2017, his Republican administration has taken multiple steps to slow or reverse gains by LGBTQ Americans. For example, it has restricted military service by transgender people and argued in a Supreme Court case that the federal civil rights law doesn’t protect LGBTQ people from discrimination at work.

Along with its endorsement of Biden, the Human Rights Campaign is releasing new details about its 2020 election strategy — identifying voters who support LGBTQ rights, then working to maximize their turnout. Texas is a new addition to the list of targeted states, along with Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.