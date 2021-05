ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A little more than a year since its launch, the Albuquerque Police Department is sharing new data about a key initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in the city. Police and civilian leaders tied to Albuquerque’s “Violence Intervention Program” (VIP) revealed Friday the program has made more than 140 contacts with victims of gun violence in an effort to prevent future potential violent incidents.

Launched in April 2020, the city says the Violence Intervention Program is designed to “interrupt the process” where victims of other violent crimes become involved in perpetuating the violence that happened to them. City leaders discussed the year-old program in a news conference Friday afternoon.