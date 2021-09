PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Colorado State University student on Tuesday after a large number of guns and ammunition were found in his on-campus apartment and car. Detectives were informed on Monday that Robert Killis, who has past military experience, made threatening statements toward university staff and students.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is responsible for the CSU Pueblo campus. Witnesses told investigators they heard Killis "talk about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other guns and saying that he liked to kill people."