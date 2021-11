SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico's attorney general is asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on a decision to reverse the conviction of a man accused of killing an Army veteran during a robbery at an Albuquerque ATM.

Tyler Lackey, 24, was shot and killed in 2016 while withdrawing money from an ATM near Gibson and Yale. Matthew Chavez was convicted of second-degree murder but his attorneys appealed. They claimed the jury wasn't properly instructed on the option of voluntary manslaughter, which they say would've made a self-defense argument possible.