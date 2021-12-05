Biden administration to restart Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Biden administration will restart the trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next week following a deal with the Mexican government according to senior administration officials.

The policy formally known as the migrant protection protocols requires migrants to wait outside the united states for their immigration court hearings.

The program will restart at one border location on monday and will eventually include entry points in San Diego and the Texas cities of Laredo, El Paso and Brownsville.

Biden had ended the program when he took office this year.

But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Missouri Attorney General sued the administration in April over the suspension of the program arguing that ending it put a burden on states because migrants use state services and resources.

A federal judge in Texas ordered its reinstatement pending the outcome of the lawsuit in August.

The administration fought the order but lost in federal appeals court and the supreme court before agreeing to comply with the court’s order.

The administration has said it still intends to end the program eventually.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.