NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster.

“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

“She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history.”

In testimony last year to the House Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson recalled the Secret Service resisting Trump’s demands that he join the mob of supporters trying to disrupt congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

She alleged that members of Trump’s inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee. She also testified that her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — told her “the less you remember, the better.”

“It feels ridiculous, because in my heart I knew where my loyalties lied, and my loyalties lied with the truth,” she told the committee. “And I never wanted to diverge from that.”

Hutchinson, a native of Pennington, New Jersey, previously worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and as an intern for such Republicans as Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Financial terms for her memoir were not disclosed.

Hutchinson was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.