Amid hacking fears, key caucus states to use app for results

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites.

The technology is intended to make counting easier but raises concerns of hacking or glitches.

Democratic Party activists in Iowa and Nevada will use programs downloaded to their personal phones to report the results of neighborhood caucus gatherings to the state headquarters.

The party is moving ahead with the technology amid warnings that foreign hackers could target the 2020 presidential campaign to try to sow chaos. They say they are taking numerous security precautions.

