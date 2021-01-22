AG Paxton sues Biden administration over DHS deportation freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday he filed for a temporary restraining order to stop the Department of Homeland Security’s freeze on deportations.

The freeze was one of the first things President Joe Biden did when he took office on Jan. 20. Biden said he’d halt “some” deportations for 100 days to “ensure fair and effective immigration enforcement.”

In a Department of Homeland Security memo, the freeze “will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century.”

It went on to say the department will “continue to enforce our immigration laws” throughout the interim period.

Paxton claims the move violates the Constitution, along with federal immigration and administrative law and a contractual agreement with the state. He threatened to file a lawsuit over the freeze Thursday, and now he has followed through.

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said.