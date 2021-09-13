Advocates for animal safety speak in front of lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal advocates are pushing for tougher laws against animal sexual abuse. “This is a behavior that is much more serious, much more insidious, and much more prevalent than people realize it,” an advocate for animal rights said Monday.

Members of Animal Protection New Mexico spoke in front of lawmakers Monday during a courts, corrections, and justice committee meeting. They say New Mexico is one of only two states that does not outlaw bestiality.

Advocates say the law is needed to deter this kind of behavior. “What we do know, among research that has been done on adult and juvenile sex offenders, is about 30% of the time when they are asked the question have you ever had sexual contact with an animal, about 30% of the time, they have,” continues the advocate.

They say it’s tough to track how often these crimes are committed against animals in New Mexico because they’re often prosecuted as animal cruelty cases.