Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Top Stories
Top Stories
Suburban Denver debates tearing down Columbine school
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
NBCUniversal to create film studio in Albuquerque
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
———-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Politics
Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4M from DC hotel last year
The Latest: NBC announces 1st 2020 Democratic debate lineups
Klobuchar supports Trump impeachment process ‘beginning now’
Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’
More Politics Headlines
Trump: Iran a ‘nation of terror,’ was behind tanker attacks
Trump taps former immigration official as his border czar
NYC mayor: Trump’s openness to foreign help ‘treasonous’
Trump doesn’t commit to backing Pence for president in 2024
Trump says he’d ‘of course’ tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt
Trump says he won’t fire Conway over Hatch Act violations
Biden, Sanders lined up for debate’s second night
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job, returning to Arkansas
Legal fight tougher for congressman as wife pleads guilty
Progressive announces bid to challenge Susan Collins in 2020
Enter to Win
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
Don't Miss
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video