A proposed zoning change is making its way to City Council. If approved, the change would allow for developers to build more homes in the Northeast heights, but some neighbors would prefer the vacant lot to stay that way.

Gretchen Becker and her husband havr lived in the Cherry Hills area near Wyoming and Academy since 2003. She says in those 19-years not a lot has changed. “There hasn’t been a lot of new build around here,” said Becker.

Now a recent reequest for a zoning change on a 14-acre lot of land on Harper near Wyoming could bring more homes to the area. As it stands right now, the lot, right next to Hoffmantown Church, can be used for neighborhood scale convenience shopping, town homes, or low density multi-facility housing.

If the proposed zoning change is approved by City Council, it will eliminate any non-residential uses, and allow developers to create a subdivision of 39 single-family homes.

Becker says she will miss the vacant lot, where she and her husband walk their dogs, but she doesn’t mind if more homes are built in the area, as long as it’s not an apartment complex, condo or townhomes.

The zoning chanve has already been approved by the environmental planning commission. It’s expected to be voted on at the next City Council meeting.