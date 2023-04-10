LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell revealed she’s looking to reclaim her old House of Representative seat Monday in Las Cruces. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was on hand as Herrell announced she’s running for Congress in the Second Congressional District which is a traditional Republican stronghold that’s gone back and forth in recent elections.

This will be Herrell’s fourth time in the race, losing in 2018 but winning in 2020. However, she lost her reelection bid last November to Democrat Gabe Vasquez.