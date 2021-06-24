Workforce Solutions taking over another state program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workforce Solutions, the department that handles unemployment, will soon be in charge of another program. The state announced elements of the welfare program will be transferred to DWS.

Employees will be tasked with helping welfare recipients with job searches, job readiness and gaining work experience. Just two weeks ago the governor acknowledged serious problems within Workforce Solutions including not enough staffing and issues with fraud. This announcement on Thursday prompted the question, why would that department be given another task?

A spokesperson says the employees handling this new program are part of a different division. They already do this type of work, are fully staffed and aren’t at all involved in unemployment insurance benefits. She says this switch will streamline state services.