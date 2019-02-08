Where do state lawmakers stay during the legislative session?

Each year, Santa Fe is flooded with lawmakers, their staff, and lobbyists during the Legislative session—and that means a housing crunch.

In a city that’s not exactly cheap, every option is on the table.

Whether it’s a 30-day session or 60 days like this one, a lot of these lawmakers live a long way from the Roundhouse.

“I’m so far away from home that I can’t travel back and forth on the weekends,” Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, said.

So, where do New Mexico’s state legislators stay?

“I ended up choosing an Airbnb which has been great for me because I’m living in someone else’s home,” Rep. Dow said.

“Generally for the last two years I’ve either stayed with friends or in a hotel, and it’s just couch surfing a lot of the times,” Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, said.

“So I think all of us have different strategies. Some people are staying in Airbnbs, some people are staying in hotels, some people are doing the commute as best they can, others are staying with friends, so I think we all do what we can to make it work,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque, said.

The first thought would be to snag a hotel because Santa Fe has plenty. However, it might not be the most cost-effective way to spend their roughly $170 a day in per diem.

Rep. Dow figured that out her freshman year. So, she searched sites like Airbnb and Craigslist that cater to their per diem prices, offering places to stay specifically for the session.

For Rep. Angelica Rubio, a friend found a studio for her and her fur family to crash.

“The kind of privacy that I need, having my dog, it’s been really…it’s been such a difference this year than it has the past couple of years,” Rep. Rubio said.

Some lawmakers hit the jackpot—scoring a free place to stay—like Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

“I’m staying with a friend of a friend. Staying in a little casita up the road here which really helps,” Rep. Stansbury said.

So whether it’s a hotel, motel, Airbnb or couch surfing, lawmakers say just don’t dawdle on choosing your home away from home.

“Start looking, consider what you want and click and make the commitment, you know, the day after the election,” Rep. Dow said.

That $169 daily pay during the session has to cover gas, food and lodging; and remember, lawmakers still have mortgages and bills to pay back home.