What you need to know about New Mexico’s Special Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s special session will take place on June 18 and will very different than past sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates

June 17 – Standing committees can meet the day before the special session.

June 18 – Start Date

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislators hope to wrap up the session by the weekend.

The Roundhouse will be closed to the public, but members of the media who wish to cover the proceedings will be able to attend. Staff and legislators will also attend and follow social distancing protocols. All committee hearings, as well as the floor sessions, will be live-streamed.

Lawmakers need to trim an estimated $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion from the state budget amid a downturn in oil and other tax revenues during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the state constitution, lawmakers need to meet in-person to vote on balancing the budget. To do that, the legislative staff is expected to be part of a mass COVID-19 testing effort.

Upcoming Standing Committee Meetings

COVID-19 Safe Practices

All employees are required to undergo a COVID-19 test before the start of the special session in order to be allowed to enter the Roundhouse. Legislators are not employees and not required to get tested but are urged to do so.

Raul Burciaga, director of Legislative Council Services, says testing will be made available for lawmakers who want it. He says there can possibly be temperature checks at each door. There will also be hand-washing areas and hand sanitizers throughout the building.