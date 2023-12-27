SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When New Mexico’s legislature creates laws, not all of them go into effect immediately. Sometimes, lawmakers want to give the state time to prepare for a change. So, what are some of the laws passed in 2023 that will go into effect in 2024?

Starting January 1, 2024, the state will transfer the authority to make court-ordered child support schedules. The scheduling will let the Human Services Department set overarching schedules and will apply to child support rulings made after January 1.

By mid-2024, the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department will have to create a Nontraditional Communication or Disability Registry. The idea behind this new law is to help keep these individuals safe when they interact with with police.

This year, the tax department will also be able to create a special license plate design to support acequia and community ditch associations in New Mexico. The department will give $20 from each license plate registration fee to a fund for ditch associations.

In mid-2024, the state will also create new funds for domestic violence offender treatment and intervention as well as a fund for preventing drunk driving. When it comes to finances, the state will also transfer excess oil and gas revenue to the severance tax permanent fund as a way to plan for the future. The idea is that the excess funds can be invested and then earn more money for the future when oil and gas production declines.

To boost elections, the New Mexico Secretary of State will have to create a secure online system for collecting signatures for those hoping to get on the ballot. The purpose is to make it easier for the state’s election system to get qualified candidates on the ballot.

Also related to voting, a new law will allow some New Mexicans to permanently sign up as permanent absentee voters. That means the state would automatically send them a mailed ballot for each statewide election that they are qualified to vote in.

Thanks to another new law taking effect in 2024 will exempt some nonprofits from having to submit an annual audit to the state. Currently, nonprofits with a gross annual income of $250,000 or more have to prove they have a working accounting system. Now, the threshold for that requirement will be raised to $750,000.

New laws will also apply to healthcare in New Mexico. Commercial health insurance plans with included chiropractor services will have to cover those services with cost-sharing (like co-pays) with similar rates to primary care cost-sharing. In other words, insurance companies cannot make chiropractic care co-pays overly expensive to restrict access to care. Another law will also go into effect that aims to make prosthetic and orthotic device coverage more fair for publicly funded health insurance programs.