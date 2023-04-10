SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a 60-day session with extended debates on state funds, wildfires, gun safety, and abortion, it’s now past the deadline for New Mexico’s Governor to sign bills into law. And while Michelle Lujan Grisham did sign more than 200, others didn’t meet her approval and received a veto.

Vetoes and pocket vetoes

After a bill makes it through New Mexico’s House and Senate, it goes to the Governor’s desk. Then, the Governor can sign the bill into law, veto the bill, or simply do nothing.

If the Governor simply does nothing with the bill, it’s called a ‘pocket veto.’ When that happens, it’s the end of the road for that would-be law.

If the Governor chooses to officially veto a bill, then it may not be the end of the road. A vetoed (but not pocket vetoed) bill can be turned into law if two-thirds of the state’s legislators vote to override the Governor’s veto.

Vetoed bills

This year, lawmakers sent more than 250 bills to the Governor’s desk. Her deadline to act on those was Friday, April 7. And she chose to veto and pocket veto quite a few. Here are some of the key one.

Education bills vetoed

House Bill 126 would have lowered the minimum number of credits needed to graduate from high school in New Mexico. In vetoing this bill, the Governor noted that “we must do everything in our power to provide our students with the tools they need to succeed” and invited lawmakers to work with the Governor’s administration to “find ways to strengthen out educational system and support the diverse needs of New Mexico students and families.

Criminal justice bills vetoed

Senate Bill 84 would have set guidelines for how parolees should be punished if they violate various aspects of their parole. In her veto message, the Governor noted that the bill “failed to get the support of the district attorneys and other stakeholders.” The Governor also said the bill “could be a step backwards” in terms of probation and parole reform.

Environment-related bills vetoed

House Bill 363 would have created a special Smokey Bear license plate , proceeds from which would go towards fire prevention. In her veto message, Lujan Grisham said that a misunderstanding lead to the idea going up in smoke.

Healthcare bills vetoed

Senate Bill 203 would require the state’s Department of Health to collect annual data on pay and staffing levels for workers and contractors providing services to individuals with disabilities. The bill could add additional oversight to the state’s Developmental Disability care system, which has recently been under fire for allegations of abuse. The Governor pocket vetoed this bill.

Other vetoes