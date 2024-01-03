SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s legislators will meet on January 16 to hold another session of lawmaking. The 2024 session will only last 30 days, but according to the bills already prefiled, they’re hoping to get a lot of changes done in that time.

*Note: Since the 2024 session is a “short” session, rather than a 60-day session, lawmakers will be limited on both time as well as the topics they are allowed to consider. The session will primarily be focused on budget issues and legislation sponsored by the governor. But lawmakers can try to override bills the governor vetoed last session as well as consider resolutions. The following list is just a few of the bills lawmakers might try to tackle.

Government and school changes

Sen. Bill Tallman (D-Abq.) and Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Sandoval and Santa Fe Counties) are proposing a resolution to try to change the state’s constitution to change how the legislature does business. The idea is to get rid of the alternating 30-day and 60-day lawmaking sessions and instead create 45-day sessions during which lawmakers can consider bills. McQueen is also proposing requiring the governor to give a veto message (a reason) for every bill vetoed.

McQueen is also proposing a change to the State Game Commission. Rather than appointing certain members from certain counties, the bill would focus on getting experts, like a wildlife scientist, a hunter, and an environmental non-profit board member (or someone similar) on the game commission. This was discussed last year, but was pocket vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Abq.), has proposed a bill to require more accountability of how cash for charter school administration is spent. She also proposed increasing training requirements for would-be school administrators.

Construction

Rep. Kathleen Cates (D-Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties) is proposing a bill to require a certain percentage of condominium owners to live in the condos they own. The bill would apply to new condominiums built after mid-2024. Cates is also proposing a bill to make it unlawful to discriminate based on a housing renter or buyer’s source of income.

Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Doña Ana, Eddy & Otero Counties) is proposing offering a tax credit for people who renovate malls in New Mexico. The credit would apply to malls that include spaces for at least 20 individual businesses.

Public safety

Two lawmakers, Joy Garratt and Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos, Sandoval, and Santa Fe Counties), are proposing clarifying the existing rules around “extreme risk firearm protection orders,” a so-called “red-flag law.” The bill would extend the eligible reporting parties (who report potentially dangerous gun ownership) to include licensed healthcare professionals. The bill would also require courts to act immediately if “there is probable cause to believe that the respondent poses a significant danger of causing imminent personal injury to self or others.”

Finances

On a financial note, Garratt is proposing letting the New Mexico Finance Authority to make emergency loans to 100 projects around the state, including the ABQ Charter Academy, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, the Aldo Leopold Charter School in Grant County, the Village of Angel Fire, and many other groups. The idea is backed by the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee. Garratt is also proposing putting millions of dollars toward the state’s drinking water revolving loan fund.

Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Abq.) is requesting a payout of over $1 million to the University of New Mexico in order to support the Communities to Careers programs. The program has spent decades helping children grow to enter the healthcare industry.

Rep. Chandler is proposing increasing the maximum cap for the state’s capital gains deduction. It would go from a max deduction of $1,000 to a max of $2,500 or 40% of up to one million dollars worth of the sale of a business. As the law stands, taxpayers can claim up to 40% of their net capital gain income for the year, even if it comes from something other than the sale of a business.

Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley (R-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra Counties) is proposing putting $1 million towards the creation of new vineyards in New Mexico. The money would flow through New Mexico State University. She is also proposing putting $9 million towards the program that compensates livestock owners for damages caused by Mexican wolves. At the federal level, lawmakers were considering livestock compensation last year.

Environmental proposals

Rep. Debra M. Sariñana (D-Abq.) is proposing banning the use of fresh water for certain oil and gas operations. Instead, producers would be required to use recycled water or produced water (water already used in oil and gas production).

Sariñana is also proposing statutory civil penalties for individuals who contribute to oil spills or similar spills and leaks in the oil and gas industry. For example, if someone contributed to the spill of five barrels of oil, they could face a $10,000 fine. She’s also proposing “children’s health protection zones” in New Mexico, in which oil and gas operators would have to create leak detection plans and conduct water testing.

Healthcare ideas

Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Abq.) is proposing increasing transparency requirements for prescription drug prices. The state’s superintendent of insurance would be required to publish prescription drug price trends for the public to see. She is also proposing a study to see if a state-run long-term rehab center would be a good use of the state’s money.

Sen. Bill Tallman is proposing giving the Legislative Council Service $100,000 to review the state’s existing behavioral health-related laws. The council service would consider the academic integrity of the existing rules and make recommendations on new laws.

Other ideas

Rep. Herndon is proposing creating an African American Affairs Task Force. The group would be in charge of studying the possibility of merging the Office on African American Affairs, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, and the African American Performing Arts Center into a unified operation.

Herndon is also considering a proposal to create a task force to study the possibility of creating an airline transportation system linking Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Hobbs, Clovis, and Gallup.

Sen. Bill Tallman is proposing asking federal lawmakers to create a national infrastructure bank. The hope would be to get Congress to tackle the issue of financing infrastructure projects across the nation.