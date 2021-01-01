Bernalillo County officials sworn in

Politics - Government

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New and re-elected Bernalillo County officials were sworn in on Friday, January 1. The ceremony was streamed online and included staggered times to ensure no more than five people were in the courtroom at a time.

The following officials are being sworn in at the following times:

  • County Clerk Linda Stover- 11 a.m.
  • Deputy Clerk Jaime Diaz-11:20 a.m.
  • Deputy Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh- 11:40 a.m.
  • Treasurer Nancy Bearce – 12 p.m.
  • Deputy Treasurer Kenneth Scott -12:20 p.m.
  • Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada – 1 p.m.
  • Commissioner-elect Adriann Barboa – 1:30 p.m.
  • Commissioner-elect Walt Benson – 2 p.m.

