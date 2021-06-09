ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials will unveil a new website that lists some of the worst substandard and nuisance properties in the city at noon on Wednesday, June 9. KRQE News 13 will stream the announcement live on this page.

According to a press release from the City, residents will be able to track the progress of the 15 worst nuisance properties. Mayor Tim Keller, City Planning Director Brennon Williams, and Code Enforcement employees will be in attendance during the announcement.