Voters to decide whether to pay gas tax for road improvements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor acknowledged the toll the shutdown will take on families and businesses and said she is working with state lawmakers on how to keep them afloat. "We are working towards, what I believe will be a special session, as immediately as we can, to work on making sure the families have food on the table, can pay their bills," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a Friday COVID-19 update.

It's not clear when exactly that special session might be. It comes amid debate about what to do for the regular session in January. Some groups are pushing for that to be postponed until pandemic conditions ease, even though the state constitution mandates the start date. Agricultural companies sent the governor a letter expressing concern about rural New Mexico's ability to participate if the public can only weigh in remotely.