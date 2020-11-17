Voters to decide whether to pay gas tax for road improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have delayed a decision on whether to put a gas tax on the ballot. The proposal would charge drivers two cents per gallon to go toward road improvements as well as improvements to help bring the city in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Monday night, councilors initially voted 5 to 4 in favor of putting the measure on the ballot. Councilor Cynthia Borrego had second thoughts saying with the certain economic situation, she thinks the decision should wait. Councilors agree to revisit the idea in three months.