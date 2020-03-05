Live Now
Voters to decide how members of PRC are picked

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico voters will get to decide whether to change how members of the state’s top regulatory body are chosen.

The Public Regulation Commission oversees a wide range of areas, from utility rates to pipeline safety. Larry Barker exposed that the agency has been riddled with problems including misconduct by its members who are elected officials.

State Senators Peter Wirth and William Payne say having the governor appoint the members could cut down on those problems. The legislature approved putting that idea on the ballot.

