Vote by Santa Fe City Council approves proposal to close downtown streets

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors have weighed in on controversial resolution to close off streets around the Plaza. Earlier this month, a petition was started by a few businesses to block San Francisco Street to traffic.

This would allow for more foot traffic, similar to a plaza you’d see in Europe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that in a 7-to-2 vote, city councilors voted to approve the resolution that would create a framework for the closure of city streets to vehicles through at least Halloween.

This comes despite pushback from thousands of community members. City councilors did not decide on which road would be closed off. Instead, it will be up to businesses and residents on the proposed closed street.

The proposal states at least one street bordering the Plaza must be accessible to vehicles at all times. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports an effort by City Councilors Michael Garcia and JoAnne Vigil Coppler to exclude San Francisco Street failed.

Related Coverage: