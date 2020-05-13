Virtual Town Hall with Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –KRQE Media Group will host a Special Virtual Town Hall on Covid-19 featuring both of New Mexico’s U.S. Senators on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. MT on Fox New Mexico, and live streamed here, on KRQE.com. The Town Hall will include U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D) and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, both Senators will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The 30-minute virtual Town Hall will be hosted by KRQE-TV News 13 anchors Dean Staley and Jessica Garate who will provide a recap of the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic and plans for reopening the state’s economy. The hosts will then pose questions to the participating Senators and feature questions submitted by viewers which were submitted over the weekend.

“KRQE News 13 Special Town Hall on Covid-19” Television Broadcast and Livestream

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. MT on Fox New Mexico/KRQE.com

KRQE Media Group studios in Albuquerque, NM

Hosts: KRQE News 13 anchors Dean Staley and Jessica Garate

Guests:

Senator Tom Udall (D)

Senator Martin Heinrich (D)

