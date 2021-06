Demonstrators celebrate on the base of a stone obelisk torn down Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In July, activists called for the monument to be removed during peaceful protests. On Monday, a group of around 50 protesters pulled down segments of the stone structure using a rope and a chain. It commemorates federal soldiers who fought against Indigenous people in the 19th Century. A reference to “savage” Indians was chiseled from the monument decades ago. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Arts Commission will hear public input Wednesday night on what should replace the Plaza obelisk. Demonstrators tore down the soldier’s monument during last year’s Indigenous People’s Day.

The virtual meeting will discuss recommendations for a temporary replacement; It starts at 5 p.m. For more information or to join the meeting, visit santafenm.gov/arts_and_culture_department.