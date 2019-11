ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor is urging legislators to strengthen state laws about violence against children.

Councilor Cynthia Borrego wants accused perpetrators to be denied access to minor victims’ records and case evidence, including interviews, reports, and photos. The recommendation is part of a memorial she is introducing to the city council on Monday.

APD’s crimes against children unit respond to an average of 226 cases a week.