Valencia County Clerk asking voters to fill out absentee ballot

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Echoing the governor’s message to all voters, the Valencia County Clerk’s Office is calling on its residents to fill out the application for an absentee ballot for the upcoming 2020 primary. The Supreme Court ruled against an all-mail primary election during the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the county clerk’s office will be mailing everyone applications for absentee ballots. They’re urging voters to fill out those request forms to vote absentee to avoid crowds showing up at the polls. The county says its poll workers will wear protective equipment in preparation for those who do vote in person.

