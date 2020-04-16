Valencia County Clerk asking voters to fill out absentee ballot

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Echoing the governor’s message to all voters, the Valencia County Clerk’s Office is calling on its residents to fill out the application for an absentee ballot for the upcoming 2020 primary. The Supreme Court ruled against an all-mail primary election during the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the county clerk’s office will be mailing everyone applications for absentee ballots. They’re urging voters to fill out those request forms to vote absentee to avoid crowds showing up at the polls. The county says its poll workers will wear protective equipment in preparation for those who do vote in person.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞