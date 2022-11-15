ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month.

Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with his work adding new districts and promoting political engagement on the west side. “Along with community organizers, we created Westside Day at the state capitol, and have since brought more students to the Roundhouse than any legislator in the history of New Mexico,” said Rep. Maestas (D).

Maestas is set to serve out the remaining two years of the term.