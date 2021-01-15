USPS to make adjustments in Santa Fe amid possible unrest at Roundhouse

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service is temporarily removing some collection boxes as a security precaution against possible unrest at the Roundhouse. The boxes are located on Old Santa Fe Trail, Garcia Street, and Don Gaspar Avenue. Starting Saturday, the postal facility off Paseo de Peralta will close at noon. Federal authorities have warned there could be violent protests at the state capitol buildings in all 50 states, leading up to the inauguration.

The following postal facility will have reduced hours to close at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 16:

  • 120 S Federal Pl STE 101, Santa Fe, NM 87501

The following USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily removed:

  • 311 Old Santa Fe Trl, Santa Fe, NM 87501
  • 376 Garcia St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
  • 527 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501

