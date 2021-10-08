USPS mail slowdown sparks lawsuit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General along with 19 others is challenging the proposed overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service. On Thursday, state officials, ranging from New Mexico to New York, sued the Postal Regulatory Commission.

It seeks to block the rate hikes and service cuts that started rolling out on October 1. The complaint calls on the commission to conduct a review of the changes before they take effect nationwide.