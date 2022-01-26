ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home due to what she says is a breakthrough case.
Stansbury announced in a statement released late Tuesday that she sought medical guidance “after experiencing respiratory symptoms.”
The first-term Democrat whose district includes most of Albuquerque said she is fully vaccinated and boosted.
She urged all New Mexicans to get vaccinated “and to take good care and look out for one another.”