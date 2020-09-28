US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal judge has dismissed New Mexico’s privacy claims against Google. A lawsuit filed in 2018 claimed Twitter, Google and mobile app companies illegally collected personal information without consent. A judge ruled Friday that federal laws and regulations do not require direct consent from parents when schools take part in Google’s education platforms. The state can amend its complaint.
