NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congress is looking into an election review in Otero County, ordered by the county commission. The Republican commission authorized nearly $50,000 for a probe into election records and voter registration from the 2020 general election.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter, demanding records from the owner of the company hired to oversee that audit, who has been known to spread false narratives of election fraud. The committee also asked the US Justice Department to look into a related effort by a separate group, conducting a door-to-door survey of voters.