UNM to create Tom Udall congressional collection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As U.S. Senator Tom Udall’s term comes to an end, the University of New Mexico is working to document it. Udall served New Mexico for more than three decades as New Mexico’s State Attorney General, Congressman, and U.S. Senator.

Udall will now give UNM a snapshot of what goes into writing bills, making laws and policy. The proud lobo hopes the documentation can help inspire future generations of New Mexicans to pursue careers in public service.

“They aren’t just files of papers. They’re living chronicles of our shared work to protect the environments, stand up for native communities and ensure good health care and good jobs for New Mexicans and reforming our democracy,” said Tom Udall, former U.S. Senator. It is unclear when the collection will be ready for public viewing.

