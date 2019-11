ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law is looking to challenge Congresswoman Deb Haaland in 2020.

Jared Vander Dussen will enter the U.S. House race for First Congressional District. The Republican candidate is vying for Democratic incumbent Deb Haaland’s seat.

Vander Dussen joins Michelle Garcia Holmes and Brett Kokindis for the Republican nomination as well as Democrat Cameron Chick.