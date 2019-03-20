UNM athletics hopes to get millions from lawmakers

Lawmakers have tried for years to funnel money to the University of New Mexico’s athletics program, but under former Gov. Susana Martinez, they didn’t have much luck. Now, they’re taking another shot at trying to fund renovations for Lobo Athletics facilities.

There’s a long list of what UNM Athletics hopes to upgrade or construct, like locker rooms, surround sound for games and even lighting.

UNM Athletics is part of the student culture and one of Albuquerque’s main entertainments.

“I’ve been to the football games, basketball games, ” said UNM student Jacob Silva.

“I go to basketball games and football games,” said local Alexis Sanchez.

Although they’re best known for basketball and cross country, most of the facilities these student athletes play or practice in need to be updated.

“One of the areas we wanted to address first and foremost was our Title 9 areas,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez. “Things that came out from that report that were areas we needed to highlight and address.”

According to UNM, at the indoor practice facility where a majority of athletes practice, half of the lights don’t turn on. Their weight room, which is a tent and can’t be used in windy conditions, needs to be its own building; and for track and field athletes, they don’t have their own locker room; just to name a few of the problems.

“And that’s unacceptable for us, we have to take those strides,” said Nunez.

So, they went to lawmakers and asked for more than $3 million; but even that amount of money won’t fix every problem.

“Some of them will be enough to address these situations fully,” said Nunez. “Others, like I said earlier, are phased in processes. We hope this is a continual process we can do.”

So for now, athletes will have to get by with old turf, a barely-lit practice facility and outdated locker rooms.

“We want to make sure we are focusing on areas that are in need for us, for our student-athletes,” said Nunez.

Although UNM rallied lawmakers to get this money, it’s not set in stone yet. The governor will have to approve each capital outlay funding request.

Lawmakers also gave UNM $1.1 million to put the Athletic Department on more solid ground, but the school does not have to use the money to bring back the sports teams it cut last year.