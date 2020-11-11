Udall speaks on speculated role on Biden’s Cabinet

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall says he has something to offer President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Udall’s name is being thrown around as a possible pick for the Interior Department.

The department is responsible for land management and administers programs relating to American Indian affairs. Udall tells the Santa Fe New Mexican it’s work he’s passionate about and his work in New Mexico has given him plenty of experience. Udall is retiring this year but did not say whether he had an interest for the job.

