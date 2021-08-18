U.S. Energy Secretary to tour Albuquerque electricity project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – America’s top energy official is making a stop in Albuquerque to promote renewable energy projects, including one at an Albuquerque apartment complex. KRQE News 13 will livestream a news conference with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on this page starting around 10:30 a.m.

Secretary Granholm is expected to visit a “home electrification project” in Albuquerque’s International District this morning, near Zuni and Wyoming. According to a news release, the visit is expected to include an “on-site demonstration of a co-op electrification project … aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing costs and bettering health and safety for residents.”

The DOE secretary’s visit to Albuquerque is part of a broader visit to New Mexico as the Biden administration looks to promote its renewable energy initiatives. Secretary Granholm is expected to be accompanied Wednesday by several federal and local officials, including Senator Martin Heinrich, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis.

After visiting the “home electrification demonstration” in the International District, Secretary Granholm is expected to continue to visit other Albuquerque sites including Pajarito Power for a look at hydrogen technology, then Kairos Power to look at nuclear-related technology. She’ll wrap up Monday with a “renewable energy transmission roundtable” in Albuquerque. Granholm is visiting New Mexico for two days.

The U.S. Department of Energy is responsible in for the oversight of 17 national labs across the country, including Sandia Labs and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Prior to serving as DOE Secretary, Granholm was the governor of the state of Michigan between 2003 and 2011.