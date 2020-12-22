New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney John Anderson announces resignation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Attorney John C. Anderson of Santa Fe, New Mexico has announced his resignation effective on 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2021. A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office states that after his resignation, Anderson plans to join a private law firm in the Santa Fe area.

Anderson was nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney in November 2017 and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 15, 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, before he was appointed as U.S. Attorney, Anderson had been with the law firm of Holland & Hart in Santa Fe since 2013 where his legal practice focused on complex litigation and government investigations.

“John Anderson has performed his duties as U.S. Attorney in a manner that has brought great credit upon the Department and himself,” said Attorney General William Barr in a press release. “John’s leadership has been defined by his commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering dedication to the Department’s principal mission of securing the safety and welfare of the people of the United States. In the District of New Mexico, this has included promoting state and local partnerships, while spearheading the cause of building long-term, sustained efforts to take violent criminals off the streets of Albuquerque. John has been resolute in his commitment to fighting for justice on behalf of victims of crime throughout New Mexico, including in our Indian communities. I am deeply appreciative of the many facets of John’s service.”

He previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of New Mexico from 2008 to 2013 with the primary focus on investigating and prosecuting white-collar crime. Before he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Anderson was a litigation associate at the New York City law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP from 2004 to 2008.

