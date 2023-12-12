ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two candidates are vying to represent the International District and Nob Hill on City Council, and Tuesday night voters in one of the most dense parts of Albuquerque will pick between them.

Those candidates, Nichole Rogers and Jeff Hoehn, say they’re feeling hopeful as voters head to the polls for the second time; but, there may not be a lot of votes cast in this race.

“It’s dismal! It’s absolutely awful,” said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk. She is not optimistic about voter turnout for the runoff election for City Council District 6. When News 13 spoke with her Tuesday morning, only around 3,200 people had voted. “And, there’s 33,000 people that could get up and go vote,” Stover said.

Despite the slow start, the two candidates are all energy: “Man, it’s been an exhilarating journey,” Rogers said. “This is the second rodeo and we’re feeling really good. Our voters are fired up, they’re ready to win this,” Hoehn said.

Both say they saw the runoff coming after no one got more than 50% of the vote in a crowded four-person November race. At that time, Rogers picked up forty percent of the vote. “And I think that’s a testament to our shared vision that people resonate with,” Rogers said.

Her opponent Hoehn got 32 percent. “I think we’ve picked up a lot of new voters because folks have heard our message about a cleaner, safer city that really will provide equity in our district,” Hoehn said.

So, what are their ideas for the district? Rogers says she wants to target poverty. “A lot of people don’t realize, all of the poverty in Bernalillo County as a whole is centered right here in District 6,” Rogers said. She says her first move if elected would be to start a pilot Universal Basic Income program. “We already have the money to do it, and that’s the first thing I want to do is actually get a pilot going and help our most vulnerable,” Rogers said.

Hoehn said he’s focused on lifting up the entire district. “Here’s the story of District 6: you know, we have the west side of San Mateo and the east side of San Mateo. We need to bring equity to our district meaning we need to make all the same investments on the west side as on the east side,” Hoehn said.

His first move if elected: “I want to make sure the neighborhood associations in our district that aren’t functioning that are struggling to operate have some money in order to operate. Because that is the grassroots fundamental level of our democracy, is our neighborhood association,” Hoehn said.

One thing everyone agrees on Tuesday: “Please, please get out and vote,” Stover said.