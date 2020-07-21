Trump admin. considers sending more federal officers to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under the direction of the Trump Administration, federal authorities may be sending more federal law enforcement officers to the streets of Albuquerque, according to a CBS News report. It comes as Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is expected to meet with the President Wednesday.

Ahead of that meeting, news of the potential deployment of federal resources has been met with strong rebukes from top Albuquerque city officials and one of New Mexico’s U.S. Senators. Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich called for Sheriff Gonzales’ resignation Tuesday, saying in part, “the Sheriff is inviting the President’s stormtroopers into Albuquerque.”

According to a memo obtained by CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security is eyeing Albuquerque as one of a few cities where more than 175 federal officers could be deployed. The memo comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for its deployment of federal officers in Portland, Oregon amid more than 50 days of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Sheriff Gonzales has continued to partner with the Trump Administration on several different initiatives over the last year. In November, Gonzales welcomed U.S. Attorney William Barr to Albuquerque to announce the results of “Operation Triple Beam,” focused on drug-related arrests. In February, Gonzales was appointed to a DOJ working group tasked with assessing the effect that mental illness has on policing.

In April, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $1.4 million DOJ grant related to “Operation Relentless Pursuit.” Gonzales said the money, in part, would be spent to buy equipment and train deputies. Operation Relentless Pursuit also promised a surge of federal law enforcement resources in Albuquerque among other U.S. cities.

“We want to look at this as a long-term strategy to address violent crime, we need more accountability in the criminal justice system,” Gonzales said in a video recorded and published by BCSO in April 2020. “We believe we’ll get that accountability with the federal prosecution, that’s why we’re willing to collaborate.”

DOJ officials told KRQE News 13 Tuesday the White House is expected to announce an expansion of a newer violent crime initiative this week. The initiative, called “Operation Legend,” has already started in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the DOJ, the initiative includes a surge of FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals on American streets.

It’s unclear if Sheriff Gonzales’ presidential meeting is connected to the expected expansion of Operation Legend. The Sheriff has made it clear in recently published media that he continues to welcome federal partnerships.

“The focus should always be on what’s best of the community, it should never be focused on one entity,” Gonzales said in April, speaking of federal law enforcement support. “This is a collaborative effort and a community effort. We should always do what’s in the best interests of everyone, and this is what’s in the best interests of the citizens of Bernalillo County and Albuquerque.”

While the most recent deployment of federal officers in Portland, Oregon has been tied to recent, continued protests, the President so far hasn’t made any public comments about Albuquerque’s protests follow George Floyd’s death.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller sent a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying in part, “there’s no place for Trump’s secret police in our city.” The full statement is as follows: