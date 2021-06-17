Trial of former NM cabinet secretary enters day three

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Demesia Padilla took the stand in her own trial Thursday. Padilla serviced as the Tax and Revenue secretary under former Governor Susana Martinez. The Attorney General claims Padilla stole $25,000 from a grading and trucking firm in Bernalillo, a company she did accounting work for.

However, when Padilla took the stand late Thursday afternoon, she claimed the money was owed. The manager of the company testified Wednesday that she never had permission to take the money. Padilla also claimed she wrote a check to them but the owners said they did not recall this happening.