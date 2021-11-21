Town of Grants once again without City Manager

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Grants is once again without a city manager. The City Council voted to terminate the current manager’s contract after just half a year, a decision the mayor could now be fighting.

Thursday evening, Councilors Rick Lucero and Fred Rodarte voted to fire Vanessa Chavez, despite community members asking them to keep her around. Chavez has only been in office for six months, hired at the end of April, taking over after former City Manager Laura Jaramillo was fired.

Last year, Mayor Martin Hicks tried terminating Jaramillo’s contract twice. The first time for refusing to open the golf course during the pandemic, and the second, after a dispute over raises for golf course employees. She was reinstated by the council both times but was eventually terminated by the council in a closed meeting this past April.

“I thought all of that previous conflict and turmoil would end,” said Chavez. “Unfortunately, I think some of that spilled into my administration.”

Chavez says it’s unclear why they terminated her contract. Often outspoken Mayor Martin Hicks also asked for an explanation, during Thursday evening’s meeting. Chavez tells KRQE she hopes to get another chance at her job, and that Mayor Hicks plans to reappoint her for the position.

KRQE reached out to the council to ask why they voted to terminate her, who would be taking her position in the meantime, and their response to a potential reappointment but did not hear back.