Torres Small, Herrell agree to TV debates in 2nd Congressional District race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hotly-contested congressional race in New Mexico will have at least two televised debates. Democratic incumbent Xochitl Torres Small and her Republican challenger, Yvette Herrell have agreed to debate here in Albuquerque.

Both sides say they are also interested in more debates in the El Paso TV market which covers some parts of southern New Mexico. Torres Small beat Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018 but they never faced off in a televised debate.

