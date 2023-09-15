ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At a press conference Friday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham narrowed the focus of her Public Health Order (PHO), making it so the gun ban no longer applies in all public places. “That is amended to be focused now, no open or conceal carry in public parks or playgrounds where we know we’ve got a high risk of kids and families,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said during the press conference.

Among the changes to the PHO, she has also directed several state departments to help the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center, to, “ensure adequate staffing, space, and screening for arrested and incarcerated individuals.”

She also told healthcare providers to place anyone who requests drug or alcohol treatment, into an “adequate” program within 24 hours of the request. “We have added a new provision that directs the MCO’s to, within 24 hours, to identify treatment, both inpatient, outpatient- whatever meets the needs of an individual,” Gov. Lujan Grisham explained.

However, New Mexico Republicans still feel left behind in the governor’s conversation about addressing gun violence in the metro, and state. “It was noticeable who was attending the press conference,” said minority floor leader, Senator Greg Baca. “I know that myself and I really have no knowledge of any other Republican that was invited to the press conference.”

The governor suggested today that New Mexico Republicans have offered no solutions for fixing the problem. “Too many members, not all of them, Republicans both in Congress, elected leaders in the country, and our own statewide party, offer no solutions to addressing public safety in our state,” Gov. Lujan Grisham explained.

Sen. Baca argued that Republicans presented several solutions during the last legislative session. He cited bills brought forward last year that supported denial of bail, and increasing sentencing for repeat offenders as some solutions, during the session- which died in the roundhouse.

“We need everybody involved,” Sen. Baca added. “What you saw today at the press conference was one side, that leaves out half of the state out of the discussion and we think that’s wrong.”

Sen. Baca further added that the state needs to focus on keeping criminals behind bars, instead of implementing gun suspensions. “The focus has been, now, on guns,” said Sen. Baca. “We need to be focusing on the individual who murdered this child. Where is the outcry to find this child’s killer, I have not heard that from the executive branch.”