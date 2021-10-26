Tom Udall next US ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Senator Tom Udall has a new job as the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. The Senate confirmed his appointment on Tuesday along with three other appointees.

Story Continues Below

Udall served two terms in the Senate and five terms in the House of Representatives and was also a ranking member of the foreign relations committee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES