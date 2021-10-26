Tom Udall next US ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Senator Tom Udall has a new job as the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. The Senate confirmed his appointment on Tuesday along with three other appointees.
Udall served two terms in the Senate and five terms in the House of Representatives and was also a ranking member of the foreign relations committee.