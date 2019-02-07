As the Legislative Session continues, here are some interesting bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Roundhouse.
Senate Indian and Cultural Affairs Committee, 9:00 a.m., Room 303
- SB 445 Space History Museum Improvements
- Asking for $1.5 million for better elevators, education outreach, exhibit galleries, large artifact display building
Senate Conservation Committee, 9:00 a.m., Room 311
- SB 38 Wildlife Trafficking Act
- Authorizes all commissioned New Mexico law enforcement officers, including those from the State Parks Division and Department of Game and Fish, to enforce a new law making it a misdemeanor to knowingly sell or purchase a part or product of any of the 1,200 threatened species protected under the international Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, of which the United States is a treaty party.
- SB 53 Accessible and Affordable State Parks
- Changing the laws from NM state parks go from mostly self-supporting to be accessible to all New Mexicans including handicapped, blind, deaf, etc.
House Transportation Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 318
- HB 112 Double Vehicle Insurance Minimum Coverage
- This version of the bill won’t double insurance, but will look at increasing fees
- HB 248 Blocking Mobility Limited Parking Spaces
- Bill would make it illegal to block parking spots designated for handicapped people
- Up to $500 fine
House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Time TBA, Room TBA
- HB 366 Wildlife Protection and Public Safety Act
- Makes it unlawful for a person or government entity to use a trap, snare, or poison wildlife for purposes of capturing, injuring, or killing an animal on public land. The bill defines wildlife as vertebrates that are not (1) under the direct control of a human or in captivity, (2) feral, or (3) an escaped domestic animal. It establishes a variety of exceptions with specific requirements. The bill also provides for a misdemeanor penalty and fines ranging from $500 to $2,000 for violators.
House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 317
- HB 205 Baby Changing Facilities in Restrooms
- Requires that baby changing facilities be equally available to men and women in restrooms in public places
- $250 fine if there is none
- HB 139 Hotel Employee Panic Buttons
- Requires hotel employers to provide employees who work alone in guest rooms with panic buttons to protect from violence or sexual harassment