Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Roundhouse

Politics - Government

stockimg NM State Capitol Building; Roundhouse_1520204012134

(KRQE/File Photo) NM State Capitol Building; Roundhouse

As the Legislative Session continues, here are some interesting bills being heard Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Roundhouse. 

Senate Indian and Cultural Affairs Committee, 9:00 a.m., Room 303

  • SB 445 Space History Museum Improvements
    • Asking for $1.5 million for better elevators, education outreach, exhibit galleries, large artifact display building

Senate Conservation Committee, 9:00 a.m., Room 311

  • SB 38 Wildlife Trafficking Act
    • Authorizes all commissioned New Mexico law enforcement officers, including those from the State Parks Division and Department of Game and Fish, to enforce a new law making it a misdemeanor to knowingly sell or purchase a part or product of any of the 1,200 threatened species protected under the international Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, of which the United States is a treaty party. 
  •  SB 53 Accessible and Affordable State Parks
    • Changing the laws from NM state parks go from mostly self-supporting to be accessible to all New Mexicans including handicapped, blind, deaf, etc.

House Transportation Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 318

  • HB 112 Double Vehicle Insurance Minimum Coverage
    • This version of the bill won’t double insurance, but will look at increasing fees
  • HB 248 Blocking Mobility Limited Parking Spaces
    • Bill would make it illegal to block parking spots designated for handicapped people
    • Up to $500 fine

House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Time TBA, Room TBA

  • HB 366 Wildlife Protection and Public Safety Act
    • Makes it unlawful for a person or government entity to use a trap, snare, or poison wildlife for purposes of capturing, injuring, or killing an animal on public land. The bill defines wildlife as vertebrates that are not (1) under the direct control of a human or in captivity, (2) feral, or (3) an escaped domestic animal. It establishes a variety of exceptions with specific requirements. The bill also provides for a misdemeanor penalty and fines ranging from $500 to $2,000 for violators. 

House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 317

  • HB 205 Baby Changing Facilities in Restrooms
    • Requires that baby changing facilities be equally available to men and women in restrooms in public places
    • $250 fine if there is none
  • HB 139 Hotel Employee Panic Buttons
    • Requires hotel employers to provide employees who work alone in guest rooms with panic buttons to protect from violence or sexual harassment

