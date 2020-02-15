The push to fund early childhood education; bipartisan bill moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The push to fund early childhood education is about to face some tough committees.

House Joint Resolution One would dip one percent into the state’s land grant permanent fund which has grown to nearly $2 billion and use that money for early childhood education programs.

If this passes it could help fund 4,000 Pre-K teaching positions, something that the state would need in its quest to solve the teacher shortage.

“It will give every person in New Mexico, every young person a chance to get into this field. So it will add to economic growth as well as teach our kids cognitive skills and the social skills they need to succeed,” said Rep. Moe Maestas.

it has cleared the house but it faces two more committees including the powerful Senate Finance Committee. If passed it would go to the voters to decide if they want it too.

Another bill in the legislation is to strengthen the punishment for domestic terrorism is moving forward.

House Bill 269 passed the House in a 62 to one vote on Friday. The bipartisan sponsors of the house bill say the state’s current domestic terrorism laws only prohibit the training of terrorism and the spreading of terrorist messages.

The bill would expand to include other forms of terrorism, like bioterrorism.