ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars, to people injured by uneven or buckled sidewalks. The most expensive settlement is from when a woman was walking on the sidewalk outside of the Biopark in 2018 during the River of Lights, tripping and falling due to a lifted sidewalk – it cost the city $175,000.

The city says since then they’ve made improvements. Mark Motsko is the spokesperson for the Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development. He explains, “In calendar year 2021 we’ve expended about 4.2 million dollars for sidewalk improvements all across the city primarily from general obligation bonds and the quarter-cent tax and that would be about 23 different projects.”

Another case from the sixteen lawsuits over the last two years includes a couple who were walking to show at the Kimo theater when a crack or lift in the sidewalk on 5th St. tripped one of them causing them to fall – costing the city another $150,000. But most of the other settlements averaged closer to $50,000.

A report released by the inspector general a few years back states that just fixing curbs and sidewalks would cost the city more than $400 million. Angelina Crowley who lives in Albuquerque says, “For sure there is a lot of places where you could trip or it could be like a hazard if someone has a wheelchair or something especially, or you’re just not paying attention. So yeah, it’s a concern.”

The city isn’t responsible for maintaining each and every sidewalk. According to Albuquerque’s sidewalk ordinance, the adjacent property or business owner is required to maintain the sidewalk next to their property. If someone has a cracked or buckled sidewalk they need to repair the Department of Planning and Zoning will notify the property or business owner.

The city has a list of areas that need improvements and will continue to work on these projects as funding comes in.