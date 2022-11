NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a rematch of the 2020 election in District 3, another incumbent, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, has defeated Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson. District 3 covers northern New Mexico but now stretches farther into the southeast after redistricting. Leger Fernandez won with 54% of the vote.

KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates on other races as election numbers roll in. View the latest Election Results here: https://www.krqe.com/election-results/.